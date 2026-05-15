A new The Sims 4 bundle inspired by the Netflix Bridgerton series is now available

The Masquerade Ball Bundle is limited time and includes the Masquerade Ball Fashion Kit and Masquerade Ballroom Kit

A free, four-week event with new rewards has also kicked off

EA has released two new The Sims 4 kits inspired by the hit Netflix romance series Bridgerton.

The Masquerade Ball Bundle is available May 14 across all platforms and features two kits: the Lady Bridgerton’s Masquerade Ball Fashion Kit and Lady Bridgerton’s Masquerade Ballroom Kit.

Three exclusive items will be available as part of the bundle and are themed after specific Bridgerton characters, such as The Bridgerton House Gazebo from the iconic Benedict and Sophie's encounter, Francesca's Bridgerton House Piano, and a Bundle of Joy Bassinet for Penelope and Colin's baby.

Latest Videos From

"With the Masquerade Ball Fashion Kit, one may don suave tailcoats, dazzling gowns, and accessories worthy of the season’s most talked about affair: from Sophie’s Lady in Silver dress, paired with shoes and mask, to Benedict’s effortlessly styled look that is sure to invite intrigue," EA said.

"Adorn oneself further with Lady Bridgerton’s opulent mask and tiara, or command the room in Queen Charlotte’s striking Celestial Wig and gown. These ensembles are plucked straight from the grandest ballrooms of the ton themselves."

Dearest Simmers... - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile, the Masquerade Ballroom Kit offers new build items to recreate the Bridgerton household, such as crystal chandeliers, opulent florals, a dance floor, wallpaper, and more.

The Lady Bridgerton’s Masquerade Ball Bundle, which includes both kits, will be available May 14 through August 14 for $9.99 as a limited-time offer. Both kits can also be bought individually at $6.99 each.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alongside the bundle release, from now through July 7, a free masquerade multi-week login event will allow players to claim over 22 items including a new trait.

The event officially kicked off on May 12, so the first batch of rewards is available right now. Week 2 begins on May 19, followed by week 3 on May 26, and week 4 on June 2.