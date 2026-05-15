I'm about to spend another 100 hours playing The Sims 4 because of this new Bridgerton DLC
Become the diamond of the season
- A new The Sims 4 bundle inspired by the Netflix Bridgerton series is now available
- The Masquerade Ball Bundle is limited time and includes the Masquerade Ball Fashion Kit and Masquerade Ballroom Kit
- A free, four-week event with new rewards has also kicked off
EA has released two new The Sims 4 kits inspired by the hit Netflix romance series Bridgerton.
The Masquerade Ball Bundle is available May 14 across all platforms and features two kits: the Lady Bridgerton’s Masquerade Ball Fashion Kit and Lady Bridgerton’s Masquerade Ballroom Kit.
Three exclusive items will be available as part of the bundle and are themed after specific Bridgerton characters, such as The Bridgerton House Gazebo from the iconic Benedict and Sophie's encounter, Francesca's Bridgerton House Piano, and a Bundle of Joy Bassinet for Penelope and Colin's baby.
"With the Masquerade Ball Fashion Kit, one may don suave tailcoats, dazzling gowns, and accessories worthy of the season’s most talked about affair: from Sophie’s Lady in Silver dress, paired with shoes and mask, to Benedict’s effortlessly styled look that is sure to invite intrigue," EA said.
"Adorn oneself further with Lady Bridgerton’s opulent mask and tiara, or command the room in Queen Charlotte’s striking Celestial Wig and gown. These ensembles are plucked straight from the grandest ballrooms of the ton themselves."
Meanwhile, the Masquerade Ballroom Kit offers new build items to recreate the Bridgerton household, such as crystal chandeliers, opulent florals, a dance floor, wallpaper, and more.
The Lady Bridgerton’s Masquerade Ball Bundle, which includes both kits, will be available May 14 through August 14 for $9.99 as a limited-time offer. Both kits can also be bought individually at $6.99 each.
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Alongside the bundle release, from now through July 7, a free masquerade multi-week login event will allow players to claim over 22 items including a new trait.
The event officially kicked off on May 12, so the first batch of rewards is available right now. Week 2 begins on May 19, followed by week 3 on May 26, and week 4 on June 2.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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