An apparent Best Buy affiliate campaign email suggests Grand Theft Auto 6 's pre-order date is set for May 18, 2026

The campaign's duration is set between May 18 and May 21

Take-Two Interactive will have its earnings call on May 21

Rockstar Games' scheduled November 19, 2026, launch date for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 remains in question after multiple delays. However, a new leak suggests that the release date may indeed be locked in.

Best Buy has reportedly leaked the pre-order date for GTA 6 via an affiliate email, first reported by content creator Frogboyx1Gaming. The email shows an affiliate campaign labelled 'GTA 6 Pre Order (Physical Game)' lasting from May 18 to May 21, strongly implying pre-orders will open on May 18.

The email has since been corroborated by leaker Tom Henderson and several users online and on Reddit, and with Take-Two Interactive's earnings call set for May 21, the timing does line up.

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(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

However, Rockstar has been rather unpredictable in its marketing for its games, particularly amid all the theories about when the next trailer will arrive.

Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, previously stated that marketing for the game would begin in summer 2026, and it's not summer just yet. There's a decent chance marketing could kick off much earlier (i.e., from May 18), but history tells us that proceedings may not go exactly as fans predict.

One thing is almost certain: an update on GTA 6 is likely imminent, as the earnings call edges closer, notably, on May 21, when the supposed affiliate campaign from Best Buy ends.

I'd love to eat my words if a third trailer does drop and the doors open for pre-orders, but perhaps it's better to be cautious on excitement levels for now.

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