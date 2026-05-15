We attended the launch of Bluetti's Balco series in Paris

The range brings simple solar power to homes and small business setups

These are the 6 things you need to know

Bluetti has unveiled its new Balco series - if you haven't heard of it before, it's a new range of balcony solar which essentially lets anyone turn a grid-powered building into a dual grid- and solar-powered one.

The launch is part of the on-going trend we're seeing in the energy storage space towards residential power solutions. These might look like large portable power stations, but they're delivering a lot more than your usual camping companion.

Having been invited to the launch, I covered the main details here about what to expect from the Balco 260, 500, and Transfer Hub. But for me, these are the six key takeaways most people need to know about.

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1. It's a plug-and-play system

(Image credit: Future)

The big theme of the presentation was simplicity. Making a building solar-powered can be a major undertaking at best, or unworkable at worst, particularly for those living and working in apartments.

So, the Balco series is Bluetti's attempt at removing that barrier to entry. There's no drilling, no installation, no need to call on electricians to get it set up. Everything needed to capture and convert solar energy into electrical energy is contained within the Balco 260 and Balco 500 units, with users just needing to position the solar panels.

On top of that, the new S Meter is a magnetic smart meter - a CT clamp that attaches to your power line. It communicates with the Balco units, tracking real-time energy demands so the system knows exactly how much power to deliver to offset your grid usage.

2. Wireless scaling

(Image credit: Future)

Bluetti Space effectively pools together all the power of six wirelessly connected units. Think of it as a mesh router set-up, but for scaling up home energy projects.

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That's part of the 'plug-and-play' architecture here, as resources are managed over Wi-Fi, eliminating the need to run heavy cables over the premises.

This was the real highlight of the new range - and I'd love to see it in action at some point to see if the delivery lives up to the promise.

3. AI should save you more money

(Image credit: Future)

Saving money was another major theme of the event - with Bluetti estimating savings of up to €9792 a year under ideal conditions. I'd expect general users to save less than that, unless they're running maxed out Balco 500 units under constant sunlight far from shade.

Still, the idea here is to cut costs at a time when prices are volatile (which is my polite way of saying 'totally out of control'). And the AI Energy Management System (AI-EMS) is at the heart of that system.

Bluetti's AI-EMS monitors everything from the weather to the state of charge. But what stood out to me is the way it tracks energy prices in real time.

What that means is, the AI monitors those prices, tops up the battery unit when prices are low, then switches from the grid to battery power during higher-priced peak hours.

4. They're launching first in Germany and France

(Image credit: Future)

To start with, only France and Germany will be able to get the Balco series units with other countries coming online over the coming months.

Europe is the key market for these devices, for four reasons laid out by Bluetti's Tommy Sung, Sales Director of Europe during the Paris presentation.

Price volatility

Grid constraints that slow electrification projects

Continent-wide focus on renewable energy

Energy security and resilience

All of which make European countries a priority target for Bluetti's home solar system.

5. You can still power appliances during outages

(Image credit: Future)

One of the issues with a lot of standard-sized portable power stations is that they lack the output needed to power larger appliances. And those that do, like the Anker F3800 Home Power System, are limited by the existing battery charge.

Bluetti's Balco range offers sustained output, solar-charged, with higher battery capacities and higher outputs that are designed to power a site even during outages.

With a capacity of 2.56kWh (which can be expanded, the compact Balco 260 delivers up to 2300W outputs. The larger all-in-one Balco 500 unit can be maxed out at 30kWh battery capacity, and reaches up to 3680W. That's enough to run the high-consumption appliances like dishwashers and washing machines.

6. It's not a walled garden

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to power stations, there's nothing I hate more than proprietary cables. They're such an anti-consumer tactic at a time where we're all trending towards standardization (hello USB-C). So, I liked to Bluetti has embraced broad compatibility with alternative systems for the Balco series.

Take the new Balco Transfer Hub, for example. This plug-and-play control box sits between an outlet and a portable power station, turning it into a grid-tied solar energy system that converts solar energy to electrical energy. Essentially, there's no need to upgrade your entire system if you've got a power station laying around.

And not just Bluetti power stations. It supports "almost any portable power station," according to the company. That means first-party and third-party devices, removing a clear barrier to entry for those interested in home solar power.

Alongside this, the range also supports smart meters from Everhome, Shelly, and its own line, as well as its own solutions. On the smart home side, the system integrates with Google, Alexa, and Home Assistant.

(Image credit: Bluetti)

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