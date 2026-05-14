Ubisoft leaker 'j0nathan' claims to have shared the first look at Assassin's Creed Hexe 's main character

It's claimed that the protagonist is a witch called Anika

Anika is said to be a descendant of a beloved Assassin's Creed character

Even more Assassin's Creed leaks have cropped up online, and this time, they may have revealed the identity of the Codename Hexe's main character and her surprising lineage.

The information comes from prominent Ubisoft leaker 'j0nathan' (via IGN), who claims to have shared the first screenshot from the game showing Hexe's protagonist crouched in a tree, wearing assassin garb and Hidden Blade poised to strike.

"They call me a witch," is one alleged voice line, along with "The forest moves at night."

Latest Videos From

The leaker also shared apparent plot details for the witchcraft-inspired game, along with the identity of the main character: a woman named Anika who has an older assassin mentor named Wolfgang.

It's said that Anika's previously known name, Elsa, was a placeholder name, but this is where things get interesting.

Disclaimer Potential spoilers ahead for Assassin's Creed Hexe

It's claimed that Anika is the descendant of Claudia Auditore, and if you're a fan of the series, you'll know that Claudia is the sister of Assassin's Creed 2 protagonist, Ezio Auditore da Firenze. This would make Anika a direct descendant of Ezio.

It's also said that the beloved assassin will return in some form and act as a guide to Anika, but not be physically present, and will have multiple voicelines that include parts of The Creed and the likes of "Come. Leap with me. One last time for an old man."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While the possibility of witchcraft isn't off the table, the leaker said that Anika will feel Ezio's presence through some sort of Isu recording, a memory disc, flashbacks, or similar technology.

As for the story, Hexe will take place in Würzburg, Germany, during the witch trials in 1625, and non-playable characters (NPCs) will seemingly try to report and capture Anika for practicing witchcraft.

The game will also have "lots of forests", mission objectives that require players to "find the ritual sites" and "recover the stolen relics", as well as unlockable skills like "tree-to-tree jumping."

Assassin's Creed Hexe doesn't have a release date yet, but could be released in 2027, and it is reported that the game "will not be an RPG", unlike previous entries in the series.

The game's original creative director, Clint Hocking, departed the studio for the second time earlier this year after Ubisoft appointed three experienced Assassin's Creed developers to lead the franchise at the company's newly formed Tencent-funded subsidiary Vantage Studios.

Ubisoft has confirmed that Jean Guesdon, the creative director on Black Flag and Origins, will now lead Assassin's Creed Hexe.