The hosts for the PC Gaming Show 2026 have been announced

Frankie Ward, Mica Burton, and Sean "Day[9]" Plott will host the main showcase

Content creator Eliz will host the preshow alongside Frankie Ward, which will include interviews with special industry guests

The PC Gaming Show has announced the four hosts who will present the annual showcase next month.

This year's event will air on June 7 at 12PM PDT / 3PM EDT / 8PM BST / 3AM CST and will once again be hosted by esports and gaming presenter Frankie Ward, presenter and actor Mica Burton, and game developer Sean "Day[9]" Plott, as well as a new presenter and content creator, Elz.

The main show will be hosted by Ward, Burton, and Plott, who will return to guide viewers through the announcements, which will feature "over 50 games" from the biggest companies in the industry, including the likes of Devolver Digital, Creative Assembly, and Skystone Games.

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Viewers can also expect world premieres, exclusive announcements, developer interviews, and updates on upcoming games.

"We are back! I'm delighted to once again present the PC Gaming Show this June, alongside my incomparable co-hosts Mica, Elz, and Frankie," said Plott. "Together we'll showcase deep dives, awesome trailers, and an abundance of world premieres. See you next month!"

Ward and Elz will host the PC Gaming Show pre-show, which will feature interviews and discussions with special industry guests, including the creator of Citizen Sleeper 1 and 2, Gareth Damian Martin.

"What an honour to be joining the magnificent presenting team on the PC Gaming Show," said Elz.

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"It’s going to be a great show full of special guests and news from the world of PC games. Join Frankie and I on the sofa in June to see who we have the pleasure of chatting to, I can’t wait!"

Viewers will be able to tune in and watch the showcase live at on Twitch, YouTube, X/Twitter, and Steam as part of the season gaming events and broadcasts.