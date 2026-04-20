Steam’s Earth Appreciation Festival sale is here: save on more than 170 nature-focused games
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- A new Earth Appreciation Festival sale has arrived on PC gaming platform Steam
- It offers savings on more than 170 nature-focused games
- Discounted titles include Frostpunk 2 and Coral Island
This article is part of a series of sustainability-themed articles we're running to observe Earth Day 2026 and promote more sustainable practices. Check out all of our Sustainability Week 2026 content.
The Earth Appreciation Festival sale is live right now on Steam, highlighting more than 170 games that showcase the natural world or engage with themes such as climate change and pollution.
Organized by developers Slug Disco, Stray Fawn, and Mechanistry, it's the fifth incarnation of the sale and has been timed perfectly with Earth Day 2026 this week. It's presented with Cool Earth as an official charity partner, with developer activations and content creator streams to raise money.
The sale is split into two different categories. First, there are relaxing nature games like the adorable island sandbox Coral Island, puzzle city-builder Terra Nil, the cute frog collection game Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge, and Ant Keeping Simulator (no prizes for guessing what that one is about).Article continues below