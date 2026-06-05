The PC Gaming Show returns this Sunday, June 7

The show will feature more than 50 games, including a look at Total War: Warhammer 40,000 and a new project from the creator of the Citizen Sleeper series

You can tune in on the likes of YouTube, Twitch, and more when the show starts at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST

The summer gaming showcase season is giving us plenty of terrific and exciting streams to watch this month, and the PC Gaming Show this weekend is another such showcase that you'll not want to miss.

Featuring more than 50 PC games from a host of publishers and developers including Wizards of the Coast, Remedy Entertainment, and Devolver Digital, viewers will also get the chance to see behind the scenes of some games, win big in a competition, and more.

Highlights will include the chance to win a custom gaming rig in a retro-inspired Silverstone case, an interview and behind-the-scenes look at Total War: Warhammer 40,000 — which I am incredibly keen to see — two world premieres from Critical Reflex, and the reveal of a new project from the creator of the Citizen Sleeper games.

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Here's the YouTube link to bookmark now ahead of time.

PC Gaming Show 2026 - YouTube Watch On

In terms of key details and how to watch the show, you'll need to tune in at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST this Sunday, June 7 to be in prime position for the start of the show. However, for keen watchers, there will also be a bonus 30 minutes before this for a talk-show-inspired pre-show hosted by Elz and Frankie Ward.

When the main show kicks in, Frankie Ward, Mica Burton and Sean 'Day[9]' Plott will take you through all the announcements, news and features.

You can watch the show on the likes of Twitch, YouTube, X, Facebook, PC Gamer, GamesRadar+, Steam, Bigo Live, Bilibili, eCLUTCH, Ginx.tv, GameSpot, and IGN International and many more.