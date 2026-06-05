The Future Game Show Summer Showcase airs on June 6

The show will feature new trailers from more than 40 upcoming games

An extended look at Exodus gameplay will follow the main show

The annual Future Game Show Summer Showcase is almost here, and alongside new trailers and game announcements, this year, a special extended look at Exodus will be featured.

To get ready for the event, here's everything you need to know about Future Game Show Summer Showcase, including when and how to tune in, and what games to expect.

Start time

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase returns on Saturday, June 6 at 12PM PT / 3PM ET / 8PM BST / 9PM CEST.

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The show will be hosted by actors Alix Wilton Regan, best known for her role in Dragon Age: Inquisition, Cyberpunk 2077, and the upcoming Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, and The Last of Us, Death Stranding, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle star Troy Baker.

Where to watch

You'll be able to tune in to the showcase on the Future Game Show's official Twitch, YouTube, X / Twitter, and TikTok, as well as Steam, Epic Games Store, Facebook, and more.

Like most gaming showcases, we expect the broadcast to begin a countdown up to 30 minutes beforehand, so we'd recommend tuning in a little earlier before it officially begins.

What to Expect

This year's showcase will feature 10 world premieres, exclusive game demos, developer interviews, and new trailers from more than 40 upcoming games, including some of the most anticipated titles coming later this year.