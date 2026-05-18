Actors Troy Baker and Alix Wilton Regan will co-host the 2026 Future Games Show Summer Showcase

The showcase will feature world premieres, new trailers, and deep dives into over 40 games

This year's event airs on June 6 at 12PM PT / 3PM ET / 8PM BST

The hosts for this year's Future Games Show Summer Showcase have been announced as actors Troy Baker and Alix Wilton Regan.

Baker is an award-winning actor best known for his roles as Joel Miller in Naughty Dog's The Last of Us, Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding, and, most recently, Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

"I’m truly honored to be hosting the Future Games Show Summer Showcase on June 6 alongside the wonderful Alix Wilton Regan," Baker said. "There’s a certain magic in stepping into new worlds and discovering what’s hidden just beneath the surface - and this show is full of those moments. With world premieres, new trailers, and deep dives into over 40 games, I can’t wait to share what we’ve uncovered together."

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Wilton Regan, who is the new voice of Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and has also starred in Cyberpunk 2077, the player character in Dragon Age: Inquisition, and more.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Troy Baker for the Future Games Show Summer Showcase on June 6," said Wilton Regan. "We’ll be unveiling world premieres, dazzling new trailers, and a host of extraordinary titles - so do come along and join us. It’s all shaping up to be a wonderfully daring adventure, with plenty of surprises in store."

As Baker mentioned, the Future Games Show Summer Showcase will feature world premiere reveals and exclusive trailers, as well as stealth demo drops from some of the industry’s biggest studios.

The show will also feature more than 40 games from upcoming AAA and indie developers, including some of the most anticipated titles coming later this year, such as IllFonic's single-player horror game, Halloween: The Game, which launches on September 8, as well as a new trailer for the tactical first-person shooter from Team 17, WARDOGS.

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Viewers can also expect an extended gameplay reveal for EXODUS from developers Archetype Entertainment immediately after the main showcase.

Fans can watch the 2026 Future Games Show Summer Showcase on June 6 at 12PM PT / 3PM ET / 8PM BST at Twitch, YouTube, Steam, and more.

FGS Live From Los Angeles, a multi-format showcase hosted by FGS channel presenters, will follow the main Summer Showcase, which will bring fans even more world premieres, exclusive trailers, and news.