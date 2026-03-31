The Xbox Games Showcase 2026 airs in June and will be followed by a 'deep dive' into the Gears of War franchise with the E-Day Direct — here's when you can tune in and what to expect

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Fans can expect "first gameplay looks" and "huge news on upcoming titles"

Xbox Games Showcase / Gears of War E-Day Direct official artwork
(Image credit: Microsoft)
  • The Xbox Games Showcase 2026 will air on June 7
  • New gameplay and "huge news" for upcoming titles will be revealed
  • The showcase will be followed by the Gears of War: E-Day Direct

Microsoft has announced plans for its annual Xbox Games Showcase this summer, along with a Gears of War: E-Day Direct.

The Xbox Games Showcase 2026 is scheduled to air on June 7 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST and will be followed immediately by a "deep-dive" into the return of the Gears of War franchise with the Gears of War: E-Day Direct showcase.

To watch both livestreams, viewers can tune in on Xbox's official social channels, like YouTube, Twitch, Xbox ASL Twitch, and its Facebook.

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