The Xbox Games Showcase 2026 airs in June and will be followed by a 'deep dive' into the Gears of War franchise with the E-Day Direct — here's when you can tune in and what to expect
Fans can expect "first gameplay looks" and "huge news on upcoming titles"
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
- The Xbox Games Showcase 2026 will air on June 7
- New gameplay and "huge news" for upcoming titles will be revealed
- The showcase will be followed by the Gears of War: E-Day Direct
Microsoft has announced plans for its annual Xbox Games Showcase this summer, along with a Gears of War: E-Day Direct.
The Xbox Games Showcase 2026 is scheduled to air on June 7 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST and will be followed immediately by a "deep-dive" into the return of the Gears of War franchise with the Gears of War: E-Day Direct showcase.
To watch both livestreams, viewers can tune in on Xbox's official social channels, like YouTube, Twitch, Xbox ASL Twitch, and its Facebook.Article continues below