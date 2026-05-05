Trellix confirms data breach after hack of 'a portion' of its source code
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By Sead Fadilpašić published
Key details are still missing
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- Trellix discloses unauthorized access to part of its source code repository
- Investigators found no evidence of disruption or exploitation of its release processes
- Key details remain unclear, with the company promising further updates once the probe concludes
Cybersecurity giant Trellix has confirmed suffering a cyberattack in which threat actors accessed parts of its source code.
In a brief announcement published on its website, Trellix said it had identified “unauthorized access to a portion of [its] source code repository”. As soon as it spotted the intrusion, the company brought in third-party security experts to resolve the problem, and notified relevant authorities.