Trellix confirms data breach after hack of 'a portion' of its source code

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Key details are still missing

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  • Trellix discloses unauthorized access to part of its source code repository
  • Investigators found no evidence of disruption or exploitation of its release processes
  • Key details remain unclear, with the company promising further updates once the probe concludes

Cybersecurity giant Trellix has confirmed suffering a cyberattack in which threat actors accessed parts of its source code.

In a brief announcement published on its website, Trellix said it had identified “unauthorized access to a portion of [its] source code repository”. As soon as it spotted the intrusion, the company brought in third-party security experts to resolve the problem, and notified relevant authorities.