FBI says hackers are making millions from stolen cargo - losses 'surged' to nearly $725 million in 2025
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By Craig Hale published
US and Canada lose $725 million to shipping thefts in 2025, FBI says
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- Incidents rose 18% and theft value rose 36% in 2025
- FBI warns of "cyber-enabled strategic cargo thefts"
- Basic security hygiene already goes some way to preventing attacks
The FBI has warned cybercriminals are increasingly targeting cargo shipments with hacking and impersonation tactics - and making a hefty profit doing so.
With incidents rising 18% in 2025 and the average value per theft up around 36% (to $273,990) due to criminals targeting high-value goods, losses in the US and Canada alone hit around $725 million over the year, a significant 60% year-over-year increase.
As for the nature of the attacks, it demonstrates the merging of digital and physical as attackers combine cyber and fraud techniques in what the FBI calls "cyber-enabled strategic cargo thefts."Article continues below