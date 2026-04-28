Top open source PyPI package with over 1 million downloads each month hacked to send out malware
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By Sead Fadilpašić published
This was not a case of stolen credentials, experts say
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- A widely used PyPI package was recently compromised through a malicious update
- The attack leveraged a GitHub Actions workflow to push infostealer code into a release
- Maintainers quickly issued a clean version, rotated credentials, and began an external investigation
A popular Python Package Index (PyPI) package has been compromised and used to deliver malware to its users, experts have warned.
A user recently warned maintainers of the Elementary package that the newest version, 0.23.3, contained “malicious base64 encoded code”. The maintainers soon responded, confirming the news, releasing a clean update (0.23.4), and notifying other users.
The elementary-data package is an open source data observability tool for Data Build Tool (dbt). It is used mostly by data engineers and analytics engineers working with data pipelines, and apparently, it is rather popular in the dbt ecosystem, with more than a million monthly downloads on PyPI.Article continues below