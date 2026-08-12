Hot on the heels of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, there’s now a big Google hardware launch to look forward to, with the brand set to unleash its new Pixel devices at today's New York-set Made by Google event.

We’re expecting to see not just the Google Pixel 11 series, but also the Pixel Watch 5 and potentially other devices, too.

You’ll find full details of the possible announcements further down this article, but first, we’ve covered exactly when this launch is taking place and how to tune in.

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How to watch the next Made by Google event

The Google Pixel 11 launch event starts at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST on August 12, which is 8am AEST on August 13 for those of you in Australia.

The event is being held in New York, but as with most big tech launches, it will also be streamed online, and you can tune in on YouTube, or by watching the embedded video below. If you click the ‘Notify Me’ button on that video, you’ll also get a reminder when the event is starting.

Made by Google '26 - YouTube Watch On

Of course, those timings won’t be ideal for everyone, but you don’t need to tune in live. You’ll also be able to watch a recording of the launch afterwards. Alternatively, just head to TechRadar’s home page for our expert analysis of what's unveiled.

What to expect at the Google Pixel 11 launch

As well as the Google Pixel 11 itself, Google is also almost certainly going to unveil the Pixel 11 Pro, the Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

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These phones are all expected to have a new ‘HiLight’ feature, previously referred to as ‘Pixel Glow’. This seemingly takes the form of colored lights on the back of the phones that can switch on to alert you to notifications, or when you’re interacting with Gemini.

Beyond that, these phones are also likely to include a new Tensor G6 chipset to give them a power boost over the Google Pixel 10 series, and in the case of the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL, a 120x camera zoom, up from 100x on the Pixel 10 Pro series.

However, these phones could also be more expensive than their predecessors, and the Pro models might start with less RAM.

The Google Pixel Watch 4 (Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)

Other than phones, Google is also likely to announce the Pixel Watch 5, which might have double the storage of the Pixel Watch 4 at 64GB, and 50% more RAM at 3GB. It will reportedly also have a slight battery boost, but could stick with its predecessor’s Snapdragon Wear W5 Gen 2 chipset.

We’re also hearing that Google could launch the Pixel Tag at this event. That would be the company’s first AirTag rival.

Plus, there’s a chance we could hear more about some upcoming Android XR glasses, and we might also finally see the launch of the long-awaited Gemini 3.5 Pro model.

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