'We've identified a security incident': Vercel breach confirmed after hackers claim stolen data for sale online
Cloud development platform confirms theft of "non-sensitive data"
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- Vercel confirms cyberattack via compromised Context.ai account
- Attacker accessed employee Google Workspace, exposed non‑sensitive environment data
- Dark web actor claims ShinyHunters link, selling alleged Vercel source code and 580 employee records for $2M
Cloud development platform Vercel confirmed suffering a cyberattack and losing “non-sensitive” customer data. In a new security bulletin published earlier this morning, the company’s security team said that during the weekend it “identified a security incident that involved unauthorized access to certain internal Vercel systems.”
This seems to have been a supply chain attack. Vercel said one of its employees used a third-party AI tool called Context.ai, which seems to have been used as the entry point.
“The incident originated with a compromise of Context.ai” the advisory reads, saying that the attacker used that access to take over that employee’s Google Workspace account. Through that, they gained access to some Vercel environments and environment variables “that were not marked as ‘sensitive’.Article continues below