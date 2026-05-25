Samsung's 'absolutely stellar M.2 SSD for both professional users and gamers' is just $390 in the Amazon Memorial Day sale — that's a $250 discount on our 5-star 2TB internal SSD
The 990 Pro boasts some of the fastest read/write performance of any PCIe 4.0 SSD we’ve ever tested
I've been tracking the top deals for Memorial Day all day, and this one jumped right out at me. The Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD is now $390 (was $640) at Amazon.
• Shop all internal SSDs at Amazon
This internal SSD scored the full 5 stars in our comprehensive review, where we said "With solid capacities at a fair price and the fastest read/write performance of any PCIe 4.0 SSD we’ve tested, this SSD should definitely be at the top of your list if you’re looking to upgrade or do a new PC build."
It's capable of hitting up to 7450 MB/s read speeds and write speeds up to 6900 MB/s, making it a top choice for content creation, gaming, and complex workloads.