I've been tracking the top deals for Memorial Day all day, and this one jumped right out at me. The Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD is now $390 (was $640) at Amazon.

• Shop all internal SSDs at Amazon

This internal SSD scored the full 5 stars in our comprehensive review, where we said "With solid capacities at a fair price and the fastest read/write performance of any PCIe 4.0 SSD we’ve tested, this SSD should definitely be at the top of your list if you’re looking to upgrade or do a new PC build."

It's capable of hitting up to 7450 MB/s read speeds and write speeds up to 6900 MB/s, making it a top choice for content creation, gaming, and complex workloads.