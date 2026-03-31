CareCloud confirms cyberattack disrupting one EHR environment for eight hours

Company investigating whether patient or other sensitive data was accessed or exfiltrated

Incident did not materially impact operations, but may incur remediation, legal, and reputational costs

American IT healthcare company CareCloud has confirmed suffering a cyberattack in which sensitive data was compromised by the attackers.

The company filed a new report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), saying it experienced a “temporary network disruption” in its CareCloud Health division on March 16, 2026.

That disruption “partially impacted the functionality and data access to one of six electronic health record environments for approximately eight hours,” until the attackers were finally ousted and functionality restored.

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No material impact (yet)

After securing its infrastructure, CareCloud notified relevant authorities and engaged a “leading cyber response advisory team which is part of a Big Four accounting firm” for forensic analysis.

Although CareCloud said the unnamed threat actors accessed sensitive data, it does not say whether or not the information was exfiltrated to a third-party server: “The company continues to assess whether, and the extent to which, patient information or other data was accessed or exfiltrated, and the categories and volume of any such data,” the filing reads.

At press time, no hacking groups claimed responsibility for the attack, or shared details about the volume, nature, and type of data potentially stolen.

CareCloud is a publicly traded American healthcare technology firm providing cloud‑based software and services to medical practices and health systems, including electronic health records (EHR), practice management, billing and revenue cycle solutions. It works with tens of thousands of healthcare providers across the United States in more than 70 specialties and across all 50 states, with over 40,000 providers on its platform.