ChatGPT recorded its weakest referral market share since industry tracking officially began

Google Gemini continued expanding through integration across Android, Chrome, Search, and Workspace

Perplexity regained traffic share after months of declining referral activity across platforms

New market figures have suggested OpenAI’s ChatGPT is gradually losing referral share as competitors gain ground across the increasingly competitive AI chatbot industry.

The latest data from Statcounter claims ChatGPT accounted for 76.85% of AI chatbot referrals in April 2026 - which may sound high, but actually marks the platform’s lowest recorded share after three consecutive months of losses for OpenAI, which stood at over 84% just a year ago.

Google Gemini continues to grow, reaching an all-time high of 9% share and holding second place for two consecutive months, with Perplexity and Copilot also both bouncing back after months of decline, while a recent spike for Claude has started to cool.

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Rivals grow as OpenAI plunges

Aodhan Cullen, CEO of Statcounter, said the AI chatbot referral market is entering a completely new phase of competition.

Google's strategy of embedding Gemini across Search, Android, Workspace, and Chrome is clearly paying off in terms of user adoption - with the question now whether Gemini can break through the 10% barrier in the coming months.

Perplexity rose to 7.73% from 7.07% in March 2026, recovering some of the share it lost over the past year.

Copilot climbed to 3.76% from 3.19%, though both remain well below their respective peaks from 2025.

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Claude's referral share fell back to 2.66% in April, down from 2.91% in March of this year, a period which saw it more than double its share in a single month, and was widely attributed to the "QuitGPT" movement.

This followed OpenAI's controversial Pentagon deal, which prompted many users to seek alternatives.

Weekly data had already indicated the spike was cooling, with Claude's share peaking at 3.6% in week 12 before falling back.

Cullen said the Claude data serves as a useful case study in news-driven adoption patterns, as the initial spike was dramatic, but some pullback was expected given the nature of such movements.

At 2.66%, Claude remains significantly above where it was at the start of the year at just 0.92% in January.

What this means for website owners and marketers

OpenAI’s ChatGPT’s dominance is gradually eroding over time, with traffic spreading across an increasingly competitive field.

For website owners and digital marketers, optimizing for a single AI tool is no longer a sufficient strategy.

Generative Engine Optimization across multiple platforms should become part of every digital marketing plan going forward.

The AI chatbot market is fragmenting, and no single player can claim permanent dominance.

ChatGPT still leads by a wide margin, but its share has dropped nearly 8 percentage points over the course of a single year.

Google Gemini is approaching double-digit share, and the combined challengers now hold more than 23% of the referral market.

Website owners who rely on ChatGPT-driven traffic need to diversify their generative engine optimization strategies across Gemini, Perplexity, Copilot, and Claude as well.

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