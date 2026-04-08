ChatGPT still dominates AI by far, though its lead is shrinking steadily

Gemini’s growth rate outpaces every major AI chatbot competitor

Gemini’s rise reflects Google’s aggressive ecosystem integration strategy

Google Gemini has reportedly overtaken Perplexity to become the second-largest source of AI chatbot referrals worldwide.

The latest Statcounter data for March 2026 claims while ChatGPT remains the dominant leader at 78.16%, Gemini now accounts for 8.65% of global referrals.

However, the gap between these two platforms has narrowed steadily over the past twelve months.

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Gemini's growth trajectory and momentum

Gemini's rise has been dramatic, with its referral share nearly quadrupling in under twelve months.

ChatGPT fell from 84.21% in April 2025 to 78.16% in March 2026, and during that same period, Gemini surged from just 2.31% to its current 8.65% share.

The platform experienced particularly sharp growth since December 2025, jumping from 4.74% to 7.20% in January 2026 alone.

Aodhan Cullen, CEO of Statcounter, noted that Google's massive investment in Gemini is now paying dividends in terms of driving traffic to websites, as it is currently the fastest-growing platform among major AI chatbots, with monthly visits spiking by over 40% in early 2026.