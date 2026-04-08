Flashpoint warns cybercriminals use emojis to evade detection

Emojis replace fraud and financial keywords to bypass filters

Symbols like 💳, 🔑, 🤖 signal cards, credentials, and malware

Just as everyone else these days, cybercriminals use emojis, too. But they’re not just using them to make their messages fun or exciting, they’re also using them to hide their communication in plain sight and evade security analysts’ scrutiny.

This is according to a new report from threat intelligence experts, Flashpoint. Published earlier this week, Flashpoint says threat actors may substitute emojis for keywords associated with fraud techniques, financial activity, as well as specific platforms or services.

“For example, replacing “credit card” with 💳 or “bank” with 🏦 can help bypass basic keyword filters or reduce visibility in automated moderation systems,” the report states. “When combined with slang, abbreviations, and multilingual phrasing, this creates a layered form of obfuscation that complicates large-scale monitoring efforts.”

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In other words, security professionals scouring the dark web for news of breaches and new malware services need to start adding emojis to the list of monitored keywords, too.

Numerous categories

Flashpoint has split the emojis crooks use into a few categories, such as Financial Activity, Access Credentials and Compromise, Tools, Automations, and Services, Targets and Geography, and Urgency, Success, and Status.

Some emojis, such as 💰 and 💸 can signal profit, successful fraud, or payouts, while 🪙 can suggest cryptocurrency-related activity.

These emojis - 🔑, or 🔓, relate to credentials and account access, as well as successful breaches and unlocked accounts. For Tools, Automation, and Services, emojis like 🤖, ⚙️, or 🧰 describe malware, settings, toolkits and bundled services.