<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-53731d6a-a3ba-4ea7-a4a2-2609a6912126"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="i34RoZEiwXyFVj7s8VWosi" name="TR.0114 Memorial Day header_1920x1080_2" alt="Memorial Day sales 2026" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/i34RoZEiwXyFVj7s8VWosi.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-2205bd11-63c2-441c-ba9b-bd3ca3b0f0ae">Welcome to today's live coverage of Amazon's 2026 Memorial Day sale. As TechRadar's deals editor with over eight years of experience covering Memorial Day sales, I'll be sharing my top deals throughout the day.</p><p>My recommendations are based on price, value, and popularity from brands like Apple, LG, Ninja, Dyson, and more. Keep in mind that today's bargains are a part of Amazon's official Memorial Day sale, which means they are limited-time offers that will expire at midnight on Memorial Day proper.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>