'A foundational block of modern cybercrime': The inside story of a 15,000+ website network using popular ad trackers to peddle AI investment scams
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By Efosa Udinmwen published
Deepfake videos are increasingly used to add credibility to investment scams
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- 15,500 domains were actively used to deliver cloaked AI investment scams
- Cloaking ensures harmful content is shown only to targeted victims
- Commercial tracking software allows cybercriminals to scale operations without building infrastructure
Cloaking has shifted from a supporting tactic into a central layer of cybercriminal infrastructure, and commercial tools are now widely embedded in cybercrime operations at scale.
A four-month analysis of malicious activity by Infoblox and Confiant identified roughly 15,500 domains linked to malicious tracker deployments.
These domains routed traffic from compromised websites, spam messages, social media channels, and online advertising ecosystems.Article continues below