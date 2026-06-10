Google's ad domain became the perfect cover for a malware delivery chain

The malware rebuilt fake company pages using real logos pulled live online

Five attack stages ran almost entirely inside memory, leaving almost no trace

Cybersecurity researchers are warning about a malware campaign which uses Google’s ad infrastructure to disguise malicious activities.

Research from Huntress found the operation begins with malicious spam emails carrying HTML attachments designed to redirect users toward a carefully layered infection chain.

The campaign drew attention because the redirect process initially passed through ad.doubleclick.net, a legitimate Google-owned ad and tracking domain trusted widely across security systems.

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The malware chain hides behind trusted infrastructure

This routing method matters because many email gateways and web filtering systems rarely treat Google ad domains as suspicious or potentially malicious destinations.

The attachment itself contained almost no meaningful content beyond a hidden redirect forwarding victims toward additional infrastructure controlled by attackers.

Once users interacted with the page, the operation rebuilt itself dynamically using data that was automatically extracted from the recipient's email address during execution.

If the user downloads the attached archive, the infection chain shifts rapidly from social engineering techniques to concealed malware execution inside Windows.

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The downloaded files rely on JScript, PowerShell, reflective .NET loading, and in-memory execution methods designed to reduce detection.

The malware avoids leaving traditional files behind while executing several stages directly inside active memory.

This campaign is believable because it goes the extra mile to generate custom branding, automatically pulling company logos from online sources.