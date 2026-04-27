Google identifies new threat group, UNC6692, using spam floods and fake IT support messages via Microsoft Teams to trick victims

Targets were lured to a landing page that harvested credentials and deployed a three‑part malware framework themed around snow

The toolkit includes a persistence‑focused browser extension, a tunneling tool for data exfiltration, and a backdoor enabling full endpoint takeover

Google has sounded the alarm on a previously undocumented threat actor group that uses cheeky social engineering tactics to deploy a trilogy of malware.

In an in-depth report Google said it saw UNC6692 - seemingly a new collective - bombard target email inboxes with countless spam messages in a short timeframe.

Soon after, they would reach out to the owner of that inbox via Microsoft Teams, through the cross-tenant feature, and introduce themselves as IT/helpdesk officials. They would say they were tasked with fixing the spam issue and would share a link to a landing page where the alleged fix can be found.

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