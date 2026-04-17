Microsoft warns North Korean Sapphire Sleet (APT38) targeting Western businesses with fake job scams

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North Korean state-sponsored threat actors called Sapphire Sleet are targeting businesses in the west with infostealer malware in an attempt to nab their cryptocurrencies, experts have warned.

Security analysts from Microsoft said the group, also known as APT38, and most likely a spinoff from the infamous Lazarus Group, has been at it since at least 2020, and has employed one of the most successful techniques in its arsenal - fake jobs.

Sapphire Sleet would create a whole slew of fake, nonexistent things on social media: companies, recruiters, job ads, and anything else needed to make the scam look like a legitimate hiring attempt - with the victims are then approached, either via email or different social media channels, and offered the job (with enticing compensation offers).

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