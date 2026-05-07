Iranian hackers launch ransomware campaign looking to steal details via Microsoft Teams
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By Sead Fadilpašić published
An espionage campaign was concealed behind a ransomware attack
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- Iranian APT MuddyWater posed as IT staff via Microsoft Teams, tricking victims into granting remote access
- They deployed infostealers, altered MFA, exfiltrated data, and staged a Chaos ransomware infection as cover
- Researchers concluded the true motive was espionage, not profit, highlighting state‑sponsored tradecraft overlap with criminal tactics
Iranian state-sponsored hackers ran a cyber-espionage campaign, and then tried to throw investigators off track with a ransomware infection, experts have warned.
An investigation into a recent attack from security researchers Rapid7 found how an unnamed victim was recently approached via Microsoft Teams, by someone from outside their organization. They posed as IT technicians, discussed solving a technical problem with the victim, and managed to get them to install and run an AnyDesk session.