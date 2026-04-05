Charming Kitten relies on deception rather than exploiting technical software vulnerabilities

Fake identities build trust before phishing attacks compromise sensitive user credentials

Operations extend across Apple and Microsoft platforms, affecting diverse users globally

Iran-linked cyber operations are drawing renewed attention for relying less on advanced code and more on human manipulation to gain access to sensitive systems.

At the centre of this activity is Charming Kitten, a group associated with Iran’s security apparatus which has spent years targeting officials, researchers, and corporate employees.

Instead of exploiting technical vulnerabilities, operatives frequently impersonate trusted contacts, using carefully crafted messages to trick victims into revealing credentials or installing malicious software.

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Cold War tactics and social engineering

These tactics echo intelligence strategies more commonly associated with Cold War espionage, where access and trust often proved more effective than technical superiority.

Fake online identities — including personas built around attractive or credible profiles — are used to establish relationships before launching phishing attacks.

This approach has enabled the group to operate across platforms used by both Apple and Microsoft ecosystems, exposing both Mac and Windows users to compromise.

Alongside external deception campaigns, investigators have raised concerns about insider threats linked to individuals embedded within major technology firms.