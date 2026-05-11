Gmail is adding new AI tools to make your work emails sound even more like you

News
By published

Gemini in Gmail will try and copy your own writing style

The new Gemini Mac app icon
(Image credit: Google)
  • Google is giving Gemini in Gmail access to your previous emails for tone and style personalization
  • Topic contextualization connectors will also pull in relevant information from Workspace
  • AI Overviews in Gmail make it easier for you to find old emails more quickly

Google has confirmed a new update to Gmail's Gemini-powered 'Help me write' feature which enables the AI to better match a user's personal writing style.

A new 'Tone and style personalization' feature will analyze a user's previous emails to mimic how they would normally write, while 'Topic contextualization' connects the Gmail tool to other Google Workspace apps to pull in relevant information with less friction.

With this update, the company hopes AI-generated drafts should feel less generic and require less editing before sending, ultimately reducing the amount of time it takes to send an email and freeing workers up to spend time on more meaningful, impactful tasks.

Latest Videos From