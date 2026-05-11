Your humble digital wallet may soon become the gatekeeper to your purchases

Opinion
By published

Why digital wallets can’t scale without modern payment rails

A credit card held above a phone
(Image credit: Getty Images)

As digital wallets continue their rapid expansion across global markets, much of the industry conversation remains focused on the user interface - how seamless checkout is, how fast authentication happens and how frictionless the end-user experience feels.

But the real shift in payments is not happening at the wallet layer.

Radi El Haj

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of RS2.

It is happening much deeper in the stack, at the infrastructure layer that determines how transactions are routed, settled and priced across increasingly complex payment ecosystems.

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