Your humble digital wallet may soon become the gatekeeper to your purchases
Opinion
By Radi El Haj published
Why digital wallets can’t scale without modern payment rails
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As digital wallets continue their rapid expansion across global markets, much of the industry conversation remains focused on the user interface - how seamless checkout is, how fast authentication happens and how frictionless the end-user experience feels.
But the real shift in payments is not happening at the wallet layer.
Radi El Haj
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of RS2.
It is happening much deeper in the stack, at the infrastructure layer that determines how transactions are routed, settled and priced across increasingly complex payment ecosystems.