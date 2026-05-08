Static network baselines won't survive agentic AI

Opinion
By published

Agentic AI demands networks that learn continuously, not periodically

A digital representation of the globe in blue
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Enterprise networks are entering a new phase in how AI is applied, moving beyond analytics dashboards and retrospective insights toward systems that recommend actions, optimize behavior, and operate closer to real time.

As AI becomes more agentic, one requirement becomes clear: systems that influence the network must continuously refine their understanding of what “normal” looks like. This is the principle behind recursive learning:

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