Static network baselines won't survive agentic AI
Opinion
By Mike Hicks published
Agentic AI demands networks that learn continuously, not periodically
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Enterprise networks are entering a new phase in how AI is applied, moving beyond analytics dashboards and retrospective insights toward systems that recommend actions, optimize behavior, and operate closer to real time.
As AI becomes more agentic, one requirement becomes clear: systems that influence the network must continuously refine their understanding of what “normal” looks like. This is the principle behind recursive learning:
An ongoing calibration based on observed outcomes rather than static assumptions, with the goal not of autonomy, but sustained accuracy as conditions change.