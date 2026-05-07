Boards are funding AI transformations on a network they haven't looked at in a decade
Enterprise networks are undermining AI transformation programs
Every enterprise AI roadmap I've reviewed in the last eighteen months assumes connectivity is a solved problem. It isn't. It is the single biggest reason these programs stall in year two, and it is the one the board never asks about.
CIO at Expereo.
The pattern is consistent. A steering committee approves a transformation. Budget flows to models, data platforms, cloud commitments, and training. Somewhere on page forty of the deck, "network modernization" sits as a line item owned by someone three levels down.
The board signs off. Eighteen months later, workloads are running in the wrong regions, latency is killing the user experience of a tool nobody benchmarked, and the team is troubleshooting an observability gap they didn't know existed. At which point someone writes a second-stage proposal to fix the network, and the cycle starts over.