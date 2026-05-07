Boards are funding AI transformations on a network they haven't looked at in a decade

Opinion
By published

Enterprise networks are undermining AI transformation programs

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Every enterprise AI roadmap I've reviewed in the last eighteen months assumes connectivity is a solved problem. It isn't. It is the single biggest reason these programs stall in year two, and it is the one the board never asks about.

Jean-Philippe Avelange

CIO at Expereo.

The board signs off. Eighteen months later, workloads are running in the wrong regions, latency is killing the user experience of a tool nobody benchmarked, and the team is troubleshooting an observability gap they didn't know existed. At which point someone writes a second-stage proposal to fix the network, and the cycle starts over.