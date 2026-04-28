Why some of the world’s biggest enterprises are pivoting to Sovereign AI
It's not just about compute power or GPUs
It is no longer a secret that enterprises are quickly evolving their AI tools and planning to the next stages, after the initial pilot projects and experimentation. AI is advancing at light-speed, with advancements in capabilities being announced weekly.
This means organizations are now looking beyond LLM usage, focusing instead on leveraging agentic AI for real business outcomes. This has serious implications on control over data quality and security, which in turn implies control over their infrastructure.
Private AI provides a path for organizations to deploy AI and the data it consumes in secure sovereign environments, on-prem or in a private cloud, keeping sensitive assets protected and away from third parties or public models.Article continues below