Why some of the world’s biggest enterprises are pivoting to Sovereign AI

Opinion
By published

It's not just about compute power or GPUs

A digital representation of the globe in blue
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is no longer a secret that enterprises are quickly evolving their AI tools and planning to the next stages, after the initial pilot projects and experimentation. AI is advancing at light-speed, with advancements in capabilities being announced weekly.

This means organizations are now looking beyond LLM usage, focusing instead on leveraging agentic AI for real business outcomes. This has serious implications on control over data quality and security, which in turn implies control over their infrastructure.

Article continues below