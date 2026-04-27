AI in schools: the fastest route to a more resilient and skilled workforce

In late January 2026, the UK’s Departments for Education and Science, Innovation and Technology announced they are running a tender for the tech sector to co-create AI tutoring tools with teachers.

The desired outputs are “safe AI-powered tutoring tools” that will provide “personalized, one-to-one learning support” for up to 450,000 children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Robbie Jerrom Social Links Navigation Senior Principal Technologist for AI at Red Hat.

With disadvantaged children on average lagging behind their peers (just one in four are currently achieving a pass in English and mathematics at GCSE at grade 5 or above, compared with over half of their peers), one-to-one tutoring, which can accelerate learning by around five months on average, is seen as a key solution.

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But access to tutoring is highly unequal.

The UK Government's recognition that AI-powered tools, complementing face-to-face teaching, could be a solution to this challenge is powerful. This is just one example of the power of AI for good within education, but it touches on a wider conversation.

AI will no doubt help transform education for the better, but it’s critical that children are also taught how to use AI tools effectively, innovatively and ethically. This is for their own benefit, but also for the good of the future workforce and society.

The £400 billion AI adoption opportunity

AI has rapidly become integral to business operations and shows no signs of slowing down. Yet this fast pace of change is causing challenges for businesses - technology departments in particular.