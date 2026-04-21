AI confidence gap is stalling UK small businesses
AI’s biggest challenge for UK SMEs isn’t technology, but time, confidence and trust
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Today, AI tools are the primary driver of record workplace productivity.
Recent data depicts this, with one in four marketing leaders reclaiming a full workday every week. Teams are moving faster, producing more content, and spending less time on the work that used to slow everything down.
But most of that story is being written by larger organizations. For UK small businesses, the opportunity is just as real, and largely untapped.Article continues below
Canva UK Country Manager.
Over a third of UK SMEs are now actively using AI, up from 25% just a year ago, according to the British Chambers of Commerce.
But a third still say they have no plans to adopt it at all. And the businesses sitting in the middle, aware of AI, curious about it, but not sure where to start, are probably the most important group of all.
The gap isn't really about access. The tools are widely available, many of them low-cost or free