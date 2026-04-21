AI confidence gap is stalling UK small businesses

Opinion
By published

AI’s biggest challenge for UK SMEs isn’t technology, but time, confidence and trust

Robots in a data center
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Today, AI tools are the primary driver of record workplace productivity.

Recent data depicts this, with one in four marketing leaders reclaiming a full workday every week. Teams are moving faster, producing more content, and spending less time on the work that used to slow everything down.

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Jake Steadman

Canva UK Country Manager.

Over a third of UK SMEs are now actively using AI, up from 25% just a year ago, according to the British Chambers of Commerce.

But a third still say they have no plans to adopt it at all. And the businesses sitting in the middle, aware of AI, curious about it, but not sure where to start, are probably the most important group of all.

The gap isn't really about access. The tools are widely available, many of them low-cost or free