Why early-career investment and AI training matter for tackling the productivity crisis

In just a couple of short years, the world has rapidly entered the age of AI. At breakneck speed, it has revolutionized not just the way we work but also the way we live.

For UK businesses, AI stopped being a standalone innovation and became an almost mandated part of how work is done.

Chris Hopton Social Links Navigation CEO at Ricoh UK and Northern Europe.

This change put British businesses at a crossroads. The recently released Gen(eration) AI report from The King’s Trust shows over half of youth-held jobs are expected to transform within the next decade.

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