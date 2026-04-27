Shadow AI and agents like OpenClaw are hijacking corporate data too easily

According to UpGuard’s late-2025 report, nearly 90 percent of security professionals use unapproved AI tools at work. The people responsible for enforcing security policy are, by their own admission, ignoring it. More than 80 percent of workers across all roles use unsanctioned AI, and executives are the most prolific offenders.

We’ve been here before. A decade ago, the fight was over shadow IT — personal Dropbox accounts, unapproved SaaS apps, data flowing through tools that never passed a security review. Most organizations eventually got that under control with CASBs, discovery tooling, and better-sanctioned alternatives.

But those playbooks assumed the tools were dumb pipes: they moved and stored data, and the fix was visibility into where it went. Shadow AI doesn’t work that way, because AI tools don’t just store your data — they process it, and in some cases retain it.

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When someone pastes a customer list into a free-tier chatbot or feeds proprietary code into an LLM to debug it faster, that data enters a system the organization has no control over. There’s no audit trail, and often nobody knows it happened.

Si West Social Links Navigation Director of Customer Engagement at Resilience.

On the compliance side, that creates exposure that compounds the longer it goes unaddressed: no data processing agreement, no documented retention policy, and no ability to respond to a GDPR subject access request or demonstrate to auditors that sensitive data stayed within regu