The mobile app traffic your security team can't see — and AI agents are generating it

AI agents don't knock before entering. They write code, trigger workflows, and hit production APIs directly — and in most organizations, no one on the security team knows they're there.

This isn't a future risk. A recent poll found 48% of security professionals already expect agentic AI to become the top attack vector by year's end, ranking it above deepfakes and every other threat on the list.

The pace of deployment is making it worse. When Moltbot — an open-source agentic AI tool — went viral, it connected 150,000 autonomous agents on a shared network almost overnight.

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Harshit Agarwal Social Links Navigation CEO and co-founder of Appknox.

Security researchers flagged it as a blueprint for what uncontrolled agent access looks like at scale: private data exposure, external communication channels, and delayed-execution attacks assembled from inputs that looked harmless on their own.

That governance gap between what AI agents can access and what internet security teams can actually monitor is where the attack surface is growing.

The Traffic Your Analytics Will Never Show

Mobile APIs are usually built on the assumption that the entity making requests is a human using your app. Authentication logic, rate limiting, and session monitoring, all of it is designed around that mental model. However, AI agents break that assumption.

Agents bypass the UI layer entirely. They interface directly with APIs, operating outside the behavioral parameters that human users create. That means they don't generate the session data, navigation patterns, or interaction signals that analytics tools use to establish normal. Their traffic looks legitimate at the API level. It often doesn’t appear in the logs that security teams actually monitor.

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And the problem is quickly compounding. Non-human identities — service accounts, API keys,