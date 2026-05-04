AI agents create new risks requiring continuous monitoring and oversight
Opinion
By Nik Kairinos published
AI agents are fueling a "fundamentally different" threat for businesses of all sizes
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AI agents that act autonomously and carry out tasks without human intervention are the next step in the rapid progression of AI tools and their influence on how tasks are carried out.
Their use is scaling rapidly. According to recent statistics from Tenet Global, 85% of enterprises and 78% of SMB’s now use AI agents, which are projected to automate up to 50% of business tasks by 2027.
Nik Kairinos
CEO & Co-founder, RAIDS AI.
The benefits of using AI agents are clear for all to see: Autonomous task execution, 24/7 operations, reduced costs, real-time data analysis for faster reactions, and being easily scalable.Article continues below