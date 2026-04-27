The fake Rolex problem: How AI turned amateur attackers into nation-state threats
Opinion
By Alan LeFort published
AI turns phishing into scalable, expert-level attacks
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Have you ever held a really good fake Rolex? Not the forty-dollar beach version. The kind that makes a jeweler pause.
The movement is Swiss. The crystal is sapphire. The bracelet is 904L steel, the same alloy Rolex actually uses. Every component genuine, sourced from real suppliers, assembled with real craftsmanship.
The only thing that's fake is the crown on the dial, and the person selling it to you.Article continues below