The fake Rolex problem: How AI turned amateur attackers into nation-state threats

Opinion
By published

AI turns phishing into scalable, expert-level attacks

A robot hand touching a locked digital shield blocking a human from accessing data
(Image credit: Blue Planet Studio/Shutterstock)

Have you ever held a really good fake Rolex? Not the forty-dollar beach version. The kind that makes a jeweler pause.

The movement is Swiss. The crystal is sapphire. The bracelet is 904L steel, the same alloy Rolex actually uses. Every component genuine, sourced from real suppliers, assembled with real craftsmanship.

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