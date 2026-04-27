Jensen Huang tells CEOs 'don't leave' California — Nvidia CEO says he's fine paying the ‘highest taxes in the world'
Jensen Huang wants tech CEOs to stay in California
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- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang tells tech CEOs to stay in California
- Recent legislation could tax high earners 5%
- Huang also reassures on fears AI will take human jobs
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has called on his fellow company leaders to stay in California, despite recent proposals to raise taxes on the state’s wealthiest residents.
Speaking at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Huang explained why the state was such a great place to live, noting, “I say to everybody, ‘Move to California, don’t leave.’ It’s the highest taxes in the world, but it’s okay.”
This is despite recent legislation being proposed in the state which would heavily tax billionaires as part of widely called-for laws to even the wealth gap in the US.Article continues below