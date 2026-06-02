'We ⁠have supply for very, very robust growth, but we're still supply constrained': Jensen Huang says Nvidia has enough CPU and GPU supply to grow AI

Huang says the supply chain is primed for "very robust growth" despite constraints

SK Hynix is also planning to increase capacity as sector shows no signs of slowing down

Nvidia shares are up following the news – the most valuable company is targeting more growth next quarter

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has revealed the company now has enough manufacturing capacity and supply chain support to sustain strong growth across its CPU and GPU businesses, despite ongoing pressure from the AI boom (via Reuters).

Speaking at Computex in Taipei, Huang admitted that while supply chain constraints haven't entirely disappeared, the company has managed to secure sufficient supply chain support.

Investors are also clearly happy with this news, as share prices rose around 1.2% following the announcement, with Nvidia now worth an estimated $5.434 trillion, retaining its position as the world's most valuable company.

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Nvidia pleases investors with positive news from its supply chain

"We ⁠have supply for very, very robust growth, but we're still supply constrained," Huang declared.

The news comes as the company ramps up production for its next-generation Vera Rubin systems – Huang indicated that the second half of 2026 is likely to be "very busy" for Nvidia's manufacturing partners.

Separately at the same event in Taipei, SK Hynix said it plans to double wafer capacity over the next five years as expectations for AI demand remain via (via Reuters). However, the South Korean giant did note that memory shortages could carry on well into the next decade, indicating continued strain.

These comments came immediately after Nvidia launched its new RTX Spark AI PC chip for the latest generation of AI PCs – a sector of the market that Nvidia hasn't exactly been going after so much recently, with it instead focusing on the more lucrative data center market.

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In its most recent quarter, Nvidia posted a 20% quarter-over-quarter and 85% year-over-year rise in three-month revenue, totaling $81.6 billion. This growth is also expected to continue, with Nvidia targeting $91 billion in revenue for its next quarter.

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