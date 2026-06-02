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Logitech MX Master 3S, our top-rated wireless mouse, gets a big discount ahead of Amazon's Prime Day

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It's a fantastic mouse for professionals, content creators, programmers, and power users

Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse
(Image credit: Future)
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A great mouse can make just as much difference to productivity as a fast laptop or a high-resolution monitor. And there's no doubting the Logitech MX Master 3S, now $90 (was $120) at Amazon is a great mouse. I've even spotted it on sale for UK readers, where the MX Master 3S is £69 (was £90) at Amazon.co.uk.

This is easily the best wireless mouse we've ever tested, delivering an unrivalled boost to productivity. Awarding it 4.5 stars in our review, we praised its quiet clicks, long battery life, and MagSpeed scrolling.

Anyone spending hours each day editing documents, working with spreadsheets, creating content, or managing multiple applications can benefit massively from the mouse's advanced features and precise tracking.

See all early Prime Day deals at Amazon.com
See all early Prime Day deals at Amazon.co.uk

Today's top Logitech mouse deal

Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse Standard Edition
Save $30
Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse Standard Edition: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

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