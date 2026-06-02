Top business tech tested: The best gear for professionals we reviewed for June 2026

Looking for the best business tech, gear, and gadgets? I've rounded up the top professional-grade products to earn 4 to 5 stars during our testing last month. May was been dominated with monitors and NAS storage, but we've also reviewed office chairs, mini PCs, and taken a fresh look at Adobe's premiere page layout software among others.

Only the BenQ RD280UG coding monitor ("it makes 3:2 displays cool again") and Dell UltraSharp 52 achieved the full 5 stars in our review. This massive monitor is the ultrawide we always dreamed of, and we praised it as possibly "the best screen on the market right now — but only if you like having a 6K TV as a monitor."

In the 4.5-star category, the Geekom A9 Max 2026 Edition is a glorious high-performance mini PC. An upgrade on last year's model, this powerful AI mini PC is a desktop-class computer that delivered "workstation-level performance."

Meanwhile, highlights that earned 4 stars include the Seagate IronWolf 8TB NAS drive (although we feel the 12TB model offers better value for small business users) and the robustly ergonomic Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2, an office chair delivering all-day comfort.

We also got our hands on several products that aren't available yet, like Bluetti's awesome FridgePower, a backup solution for everyone's favorite household appliance, and the Lenovo ThinkTab X11 Gen 1 rugged Android tablet. Both scored 4 stars. Scroll down to see our top-performing tech, and hit 'View Details' for our review notes.

Editor's note: Only products available in your region will display below.

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