'We’re going through the single largest infrastructure buildout in human history': Jensen Huang says new Nvidia AI partnership will ‘revitalize American manufacturing’
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By Mike Moore published
Nvidia CEO has big hopes for American manufacturing
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- Nvidia CEO says American manufacturing has a huge opportunity with AI
- 'We’re going through the single largest infrastructure buildout in human history', says Huang
- Nvidia and Corning sign major partnership to expend optical manufacturing capacity
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has suggested the increasing influence of AI offers the US manufacturing industry a great opportunity to evolve and grow like never before.
“We’re going through the single largest infrastructure buildout in human history,” Huang said on CNBC's Mad Money.
“Artificial intelligence is going to become fundamental infrastructure all over the world, and surely here in the United States.”