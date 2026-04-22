'You have to separate the task from the purpose of the job': Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reflects on early AI fears around job displacement, and why we shouldn't be worried
Jensen Huang isn't worried about job losses
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- Huang recalls when radiologists were worried about AI's "superhuman" powers
- AI actually lets us reframe what's important in a role's purpose
- Job tasks are at risk, but job roles aren't
Speaking on stage at Adobe's flagship annual conference, Summit 2026, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang addressed fears that artificial intelligence might replace skilled professionals with an anecdote that proves quite the opposite.
More than a decade ago when early AI use cases were starting to appear in radiology, clinicians were already worried that their jobs would be wiped out as AI systems became "superhuman" at analyzing medical scans.
Instead, Huang said, the total opposite happened and we continue to see strong demand for radiologists who can now process more patients than ever.Article continues below