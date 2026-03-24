Oracle CEO Mike Sicilia reveals host of new launches and announcements

Oracle bidding to build “the world's largest AI cloud”

22 new Fusion AI apps and new database AI tools among new offerings

The CEO of Oracle has outlined the latest stage in the company’s bid to build “the world's largest AI cloud” for customers across the world.

Speaking at the company’s Oracle AI Tour World London 2026 event, Mike Sicilia spoke about the myriad of possibilities offered by AI tools, likening the current technological situation to that which saw propeller-powered airplanes supplanted by jet engines.

“Expectations in the age of AI simply haven't risen - they've reset entirely,” he noted, “things which felt out of touch just a few years ago, a few months ago, and in some cases, just a few weeks ago are now the new normal.”

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Thinking bigger

In a packed keynote, Sicilia revealed a host of new product and service announcements from Oracle.

“AI changes how work gets done, so people can focus on strategy instead of administration,” he said, “AI doesn't just make enterprises faster, it gives them the altitude to think bigger.”

“We've done the re-engineering for you, so these AI capabilities should be easy to turn on and make the most of (and) we hope that this will help you reach places you've never been before.”

“AI is not here to replace expertise - it's here to elevate it by taking on the invisible complexity underneath ideas like analysis coordination and prediction.”

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Among Oracle’s announcements were new agentic AI tools allowing businesses to build, deploy, and scale secure AI applications using real-time enterprise data, 22 new AI-driven Fusion Agentic Applications, and a new OCI platform to build, deploy and manage AI at scale - showing the scale of offerings from the company.

“With Oracle we'd like you to decide,” Sicilia concluded, “we're not here to define your future with AI, we're here to provide you with the tools that you need to shape it...we've got some ideas, but more importantly, we've got the tools to help you turn your own ideas into reality.”

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