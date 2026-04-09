As AI becomes an integral part of workflows across businesses in all industries, ensuring the technology offers genuine gains in efficiency and productivity has become a significant consideration for firms of all sizes.

This is particularly true in financial services, where critical data is analysed and stored most carefully, and the idea of handing such valuable information to an AI could be a cause for concern.

To find out how businesses can allay these fears and unlock true progress with AI, I spoke to Evan Goldberg, CEO and founder of Oracle NetSuite, along with Nicky Tozer, Senior Vice President, EMEA.

Article continues below

AI changes

"We're reinventing NetSuite from the ground up around AI" Evan Goldberg, CEO and founder of Oracle NetSuite

“Doing things smarter is common across all businesses who are looking to grow,” Tozer notes as we talk at the company’s SuiteConnect London 2026 event, “and having learnt from all of the financial and technological challenges over the last few years, everyone is looking for efficiencies and productivity.”

In his SuiteConnect London 2026 keynote, Goldberg had floated the idea of NetSuite being an “