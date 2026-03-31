Forget copilots - NetSuite wants to be the ‘autopilot’ for your business AI journey

With AI tools and agents increasingly dominating the business landscape, NetSuite has laid out its vision to be a central partner for organizations everywhere.

Speaking at the company’s SuiteConnect London 2026 event, company CEO and founder Evan Goldberg declared its ambition to be an “autopilot” for businesses.

In a veiled dig at some other AI-powered tools, Goldberg noted the role of autopilot was more important than that of a copilot, as autopilots are deeply integrated into every function of a vehicle, giving them a more critical role to play.

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“The investment and momentum around AI is real,” Goldberg declared, “and the opportunity is enormous, it's a once in a generation shift, as big or probably bigger than the cloud - AI is really changing everything.”

“It's not just about speed, it's about the capacity to act - AI gives you the ability to do things much more easily, so you can do more with less, but also extend your reach, and move the needle on priorities that you couldn't even dream of doing before.”

However Goldberg also outlined the recognition that this increased capacity will also mean more complexity - particularly as more opportunities and signals provide more noise, and require the need to make decisions faster.

“That level of complexity requires a new way to manage it,” he noted - but fortunately, NetSuite is there to act as an autopilot to help your business out.

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The company revealed a host of AI-powered major releases at its SuiteWorld event in October 2025, including NetSuite Next, the next generation platform powered by a huge range of AI tools, and Ask Oracle, its natural language AI service allowing users to get into detail with their platform like never before.

The company followed that up with a range of new announcements at its London event, including a new AI Connector Service allowing customers to bring the likes of Claude to the NetSuite environment in a secure, governed way, while also being able to control how those assistants access and interact with NetSuite data, workflows, and analytics, and new MCP apps which bring familiar NetSuite user experiences directly into popular AI assistants.

All of this will be overseen by a new NetSuite AI Connector Service Companion, opening up a range of AI tools to workers even without advanced knowledge or skills, helping employees of all levels find the prompt or instruction they need to get extra insight.

“Businesses that build AI into the core of how they operate...will set themselves up to outperform for years to come,” Goldberg concluded, “this is not just about moving faster, it's about creating the conditions for businesses to operate at a completely different altitude.”

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