‘Almost right’ just isn’t good enough': SAP CEO unveils the "Autonomous Enterprise", with AI at the core

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SAP unveils its plan for the "Autonomous Enterprise"

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SAP has revealed its vision of the AI-enabled workforce with a host of new software tools and platforms to boost the technology for users across the world.

At its SAP Sapphire event, CEO Christian Klien unveiled its theme of "the Autonomous Enterprise", covering every a business needs to make sure humans and AI work together effectively.

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