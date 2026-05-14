GoDaddy has brought its small business AI tool (Airo) to WordPress

The new tool aims to solve complexity issues

Unlike some AI website builders, Airo supports beyond website creation into website management and growth

GoDaddy, one of the best-known domain registrar companies, has brought its already popular small business AI tool (Airo) to WordPress with the goal of simplifying website-building, management, and growth.



In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, GoDaddy shared details of the new tool, highlighting its ability to help customers create and launch a fully functional WordPress website in a matter of minutes.

What is Airo?

GoDaddy Airo is an AI-powered platform targeted at helping small businesses and entrepreneurs to create everything they need to launch a business, from logos and marketing materials to full websites.

Airo was originally launched in 2024, but tied users into GoDaddy’s hosting and CMS. This latest update brings Airo to the world’s largest website platform, WordPress, unlocking its flexibility and vast range of plug-ins.

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Airo for WordPress

“Small businesses and agencies have long faced a tradeoff where website builders are easy but limiting, while WordPress is powerful but complex,” said Bhala Dalvi, Vice President of Engineering at GoDaddy. “Airo for WordPress eliminates that by bringing the speed and simplicity of AI together with the flexibility and ownership of WordPress.”

According to the press release, Airo will offer key capabilities, including:

AI-powered site creation in minutes

No platform lock-in

Super quick page load times

A single-prompt AI companion for creating blogs, updating products, and refreshing webpages

Seamless editing within the WordPress dashboard

Automic plugin installation and configuration

Continuous AI-driven improvements

Dual editing paths, allowing users to switch between Airo and the native WordPress editor.